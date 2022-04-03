Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entera Bio (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

