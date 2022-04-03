Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,781 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 2,762,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,341. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

