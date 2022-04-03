Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,937. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

