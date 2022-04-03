Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

