Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $110,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.41. 750,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,503. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.27. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

