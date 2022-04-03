Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 77,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,862,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.94. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

