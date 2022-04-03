Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 12,528,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

