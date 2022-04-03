Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

