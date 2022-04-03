Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 3,831,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

