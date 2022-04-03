Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AMBC stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

