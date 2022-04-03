America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are set to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

