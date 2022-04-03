América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $21.59.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

