American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.
American CuMo Mining Company Profile (CVE:MLY)
