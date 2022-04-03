American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

American CuMo Mining Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.