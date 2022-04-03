American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.36

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 57980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

