American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $114.44 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Financial Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

