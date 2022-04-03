American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. American National Group has a 12-month low of $108.07 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.21.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

