American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

