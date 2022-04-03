American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Resources has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.36.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

