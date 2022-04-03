American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. American Vanguard has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $21.31.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

