Americana Partners LLC Acquires 24,621 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

