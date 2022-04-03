Americana Partners LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,673,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.