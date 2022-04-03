Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

