Americana Partners LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,959,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

