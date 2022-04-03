Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,224.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,077.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,288.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

