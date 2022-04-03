Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

