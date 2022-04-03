Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

COLD opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.73, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $263,910,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 575,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

