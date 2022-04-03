Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $234.71 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.