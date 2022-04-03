Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.25.
NYSE:AMP opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $234.71 and a 12-month high of $332.37.
Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.
In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
