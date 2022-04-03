Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,150,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $13,221,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.