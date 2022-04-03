AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $141.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,559. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

