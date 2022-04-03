AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,469,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

