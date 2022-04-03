Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $37.41. 326,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,861. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

