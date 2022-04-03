Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $85.71 million and $10.32 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $7.70 or 0.00016763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.73 or 0.07505059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.08 or 0.99923966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,126,986 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

