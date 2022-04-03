Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $258.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

