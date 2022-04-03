Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $226.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.95. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

