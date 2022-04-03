Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

