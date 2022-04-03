Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

