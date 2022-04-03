Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTF opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

