Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $224.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

