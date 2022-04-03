Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.76.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 150,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

