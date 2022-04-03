Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $123.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

