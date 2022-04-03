Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.74 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

