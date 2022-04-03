Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. 567,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,143. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

