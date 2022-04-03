Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. The company had a trading volume of 965,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,594. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

