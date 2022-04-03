Analysts Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Franco-Nevada posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. The stock had a trading volume of 416,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,191. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.