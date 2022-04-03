Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $84.45. 1,582,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

