Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.60 million and the lowest is $79.70 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $60.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $446.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $13,074,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 680,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 517,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.22 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

