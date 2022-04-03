Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

RBB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB remained flat at $$23.49 on Tuesday. 38,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,903. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

