Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBB remained flat at $$23.49 on Tuesday. 38,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,903. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
