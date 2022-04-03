Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TER stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

