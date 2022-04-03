Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

