Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $113.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $117.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,287,000 after acquiring an additional 66,055 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 191,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

